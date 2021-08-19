Dining in, non-contact sports allowed for fully vaccinated people in more Malaysian states starting Aug 20

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s National Security Council has decided to ease more restrictions for those who have been fully-vaccinated from Friday (Aug 20) onwards, said caretaker prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The relaxations apply to people in states and territories under phase one of the National Recovery Plan (NRP). These include Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Dining-in will now be allowed, said Mr Muhyiddin in a statement issued on Thursday. He called on eatery owners to provide more outdoor dining space for better ventilation as the risk of COVID-19 transmission was higher indoors.

“Owners must ensure that those who enter the premises for dine-in must show their COVID-19 vaccination digital certificates,” he said.

Non-contact sports and recreational activities will also be permitted for residents in areas under phase one. They can now exercise in both open and semi-open spaces from 6am until 10pm.

The list of permitted sports include jogging, fishing, equestrian, archery, hiking, golf, tennis and badminton.

“Allowed activities also include picnics and camping. Children aged 17 and below can participate with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs)," Mr Muhyiddin said.