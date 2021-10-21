More admissions in some COVID-19 hospitals after interstate travel resumed: Malaysia health minister

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been a growth in admissions for COVID-19 hospitals and quarantine centres in some states and federal territories after interstate travel was allowed to resume, said Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Thursday (Oct 21).

In a press conference, the minister referred to data graphs depicting COVID-19 patient admissions to public hospitals and Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRCs).

“The graphs for Selangor and Putrajaya have started showing a rising trend after permission to cross state borders was given on Oct 11,” he said.

“The same situation is seen in Sarawak, especially for Category 3, 4 and 5 patients after interstate travel was permitted,” Mr Khairy added.

COVID-19 Category 3 patients are classified as those showing symptoms and suffering from lung infection, while Category 4 patients require oxygen supplementation. Category 5 patients are classified as those in “critical condition with multiple organ complications”.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the minister indicated that admission rates were up by 22 per cent in the Klang Valley and 16 per cent in Sarawak in the past seven days.

He noted during the press conference that COVID-19 infections at the national level has trended downwards. The same is also seen for bed occupancy and ventilator usage rates.

However, some states such as Sarawak, Kelantan and Selangor still showed intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU bed occupancy at above 60 per cent of capacity.

Similarly, Penang and Perak still showed bed occupancy exceeding 50 per cent.

He said that the leading indicators in some areas, including Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, showed a worrying trend for hospital admissions and this is something that the health ministry will continue to monitor closely.