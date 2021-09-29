Klang Valley, Melaka COVID-19 curbs to ease as they enter phase 3 of Malaysia's national recovery plan
KUALA LUMPUR: COVID-19 restrictions in Melaka and the Klang Valley - Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor - are set to ease on Oct 1 when they enter phase 3 of Malaysia's four-step national recovery plan.
Kedah will move from phase 1 to 2 on the same date. With this, all states would have moved out of phase 1.
Announcing this on Wednesday (Sep 29), Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said: “I congratulate the Malaysian family especially the state governments on working hard to manage the pandemic situation in their respective states to fulfil the stipulated threshold values."
He also said restrictions will be further eased for states under phases 2 and 3. Government and private functions, including seminars, will be allowed at 50 per cent capacity if all attendees are fully vaccinated.
Full capacity will be allowed for states in phase 4, Negeri Sembilan and Labuan.
“Those who have yet to be vaccinated are required to undergo pre-event testing using the self-test kit (saliva) before attending the event, witnessed by the organiser or with confirmation by medical practitioners,” Ismail Sabri said in a statement.
From Oct 1, people who are fully vaccinated may also attend sports and recreational matches, except those under 18.
Spectators will be required to wear face masks throughout the sporting events and no eating or drinking will be allowed in stadiums.
The skills training sector and industrial training centres will reopen from Oct 15 across states in all phases of the national recovery plan, in line with the reopening of higher learning institutions.
The prime minister said that Malaysia continues to record a falling trend in its COVID-19 infectivity rate, or R-naught (R0), which was at 0.88 on Tuesday.
“Based on the R-naught which remained below 1.0, the government is confident the projection of new daily COVID-19 cases will drop with the cooperation of the Malaysia family in complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP), even though the pattern of the daily COVID-19 cases is not clear,” he said.
He noted that 85.1 per cent of Malaysia's adulty population have been fully vaccinated under the national COVID-19 immunisation programme.
The vaccination programme for children aged between 12 and 17 has also received a "very encouraging response", he said.
Ismail Sabri said on Sep 22 that the government would allow interstate travel when 90 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
