Langkawi to reopen to international tourists under pilot project, no quarantine required

KUALA LUMPUR: The resort island of Langkawi in Kedah will be reopened to fully vaccinated international tourists under a pilot travel bubble project.

In a statement on Friday (Oct 20), Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Special Committee for the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic has agreed to the tourism ministry’s proposed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for an international travel bubble to Langkawi.

The pilot project targeted fully vaccinated, high-yield individuals, while children under the age of 18 have to be accompanied by their parents or guardians, he said.

“The list of approved countries is subject to the Malaysian Immigration Department, Health Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry,” Mr Ismail Sabri said.

The statement issued by the prime minister did not indicate any date for the start of this international travel bubble. Malaysian media reported that it will kick off on Nov 15.