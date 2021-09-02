Melaka, Negri Sembilan to move to next phase of Malaysia's COVID-19 national recovery plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian states of Melaka and Negeri Sembilan are set to advance to the next phases of the national recovery plan, as more people become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Melaka will move into phase 2 from Sep 4, while Negeri Sembilan will move into phase 3 on the same day.

This was announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (Sep 2) after a special meeting of the National Security Council.

Under Malaysia's national recovery plan, there are three key indicators on how the country can transition from phase one to four - COVID-19 cases, intensive care unit occupancy and vaccination rate.

With Melaka moving into phase 2, only Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kedah will be left in phase 1, the Star reported.

The prime minister also announced that the special committee to address COVID-19 will be renamed the Pandemic Management Special Committee.

It will involve representatives from opposition parties as part of a collective effort to involve all stakeholders, Mr Ismail Sabri said in a media statement.

"This is to ensure that the country's recovery goes according to plan, in line with the spirit of the ‘Malaysian Family’," he added.