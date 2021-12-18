Malaysia detects 11 more Omicron COVID-19 cases, all imported

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 11 more Omicron COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Dec 18), taking the total to 13.

All 11 infections are imported, comprising three who travelled from the United Kingdom, three from the United States, two from Nigeria, two from Saudi Arabia and one from Australia.

Nine of the cases are Malaysians, while two are Nigerians, said Malaysia’s health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that the 11 cases are among the 18 samples that showed a suspected presence of the Omicron variant, as announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Thursday.

“The other seven samples, however, (we) could not confirm the presence of the Omicron variant because the whole genome sequencing could not be done due to the low level of viral load in the samples,” Dr Noor Hisham said.