Malaysia to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
FILE PHOTO: Nurses prepare doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the secondary school students at a school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

29 Oct 2021 05:22PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 05:22PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Friday (Oct 29) it would proceed with the procurement of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children, following a US expert panel's recommendation for the shot to be authorised for those aged 5 to 11.

A panel of advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend the authorisation, saying the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The agency's decision is still pending.

Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter other options, such as the vaccine made by China's Sinovac BioTech, would also be considered to ensure schools can reopen safely.

About 62 per cent of teenagers aged between 12 and 17 in the Southeast Asian country are fully vaccinated, government statistics showed on Friday.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/gs

