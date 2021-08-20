Malaysia reports 23,564 new COVID-19 cases, setting record for third straight day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 23,564 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Aug 20), setting a new daily record for a third consecutive day.

The country has recorded more than 1.5 million infections since the start of the pandemic.

Selangor reported the highest number of new cases on Friday with 6,974 infections, while Kuala Lumpur added 1,652. Together with Putrajaya, the Klang Valley accounted for 8,650 new infections.

Two states - Sabah and Sarawak - recorded more than 2,000 cases each, reaching 2,738 and 2,548 respectively.

Five other states exceeded 1,000 new infections - Kedah with 1,932, Penang with 1,523, Johor with 1,323, Kelantan with 1,281 and Perak with 1,248.

The states that recorded triple-digit increases were Melaka with 610, Negeri Sembilan with 608, Terengganu with 521 and Pahang with 517.