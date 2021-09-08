Klang Valley COVID-19 restrictions to be eased from Sep 10 as it enters phase 2 of national recovery plan
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will soon ease COVID-19 restrictions in the Klang Valley - Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya - as they are slated to enter phase 2 of the national recovery plan from Sep 10.
This was announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday (Sep 8) after a special meeting of the National Security Council.
He added that Selangor, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, will be combined into "one infection zone".
"Hence, movement between these states are allowed and there will be no more roadblocks,” Mr Ismail Sabri said in a statement.
From Friday, Klang Valley residents who are fully vaccinated may travel between districts and take part in tourism activities such as homestays, the statement added.
Under Malaysia's national recovery plan, there are three key indicators on how the country can transition from phase one to four - COVID-19 cases, intensive care unit occupancy and vaccination rate.
With these areas moving into phase 2, only Johor and Kedah will be left in phase 1.
RESTRICTIONS FURTHER EASED FOR AREAS UNDER PHASE 1
The prime minister also announced that from Sep 10, fully vaccinated residents living in areas under phase 1 may engage in indoor sports activities, with the exception of gyms.
"Commercial and recreational sports facilities (both indoor and outdoor) are permitted to operate in line with regulations, to users who have been fully vaccinated. The use of these facilities must be done by appointment and in compliance with SOPs (standard operating procedures)," said Mr Ismail Sabri.
Florists, nurseries, shops selling outdoor equipment as well as sales galleries for housing projects will also be allowed to operate from Sep 10 for areas under Phase 1.
Malaysia reported 19,733 new COVID-19 cases and 361 deaths on Wednesday. In total, the country has logged around 1.9 million infections and more than 19,000 fatalities.
