Klang Valley COVID-19 restrictions to be eased from Sep 10 as it enters phase 2 of national recovery plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will soon ease COVID-19 restrictions in the Klang Valley - Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya - as they are slated to enter phase 2 of the national recovery plan from Sep 10.

This was announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday (Sep 8) after a special meeting of the National Security Council.

He added that Selangor, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, will be combined into "one infection zone".

"Hence, movement between these states are allowed and there will be no more roadblocks,” Mr Ismail Sabri said in a statement.

From Friday, Klang Valley residents who are fully vaccinated may travel between districts and take part in tourism activities such as homestays, the statement added.

Under Malaysia's national recovery plan, there are three key indicators on how the country can transition from phase one to four - COVID-19 cases, intensive care unit occupancy and vaccination rate.

With these areas moving into phase 2, only Johor and Kedah will be left in phase 1.