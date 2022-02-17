Rising hospital admissions in Malaysia due to ‘pre-emptive measure’, says health minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of hospitalisations due to COVID-19 has grown by 42 per cent in the past week but this was the result of a “pre-emptive measure” to ensure that patients’ condition do not get worse, said Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said that the majority of the hospitalisations were for people classified as Category 1 and 2, who are not considered to be severely ill.

“They have been admitted as a pre-emptive measure so that they can be monitored and (we can) ensure that their condition does not deteriorate. We only admit those who are considered to be high-risk such as those who have comorbidities, or those aged 60 years and above.

“Because of this policy, the number of hospitalisations will increase in tandem with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases,” he said during a press conference on Thursday (Feb 17).

The minister explained that those who are considered to be at high risk include people with diabetes, high-blood pressure, are immunocompromised or live in a small space with many family members.

He said that based on official data in January, those who deteriorated from Category 1 and 2 to Category 3 was 1.2 per cent, while those who deteriorated to Category 4 and 5 was 0.6 per cent.

The number of daily cases has increased 109 per cent during the same period, noted Mr Khairy.

He said that other countries in the region were also experiencing the Omicron wave. He claimed that as of Feb 15, Singapore recorded 2,078 cases per one million people while South Korea reported 1,001 cases per one million people.

He noted that Malaysia reported a ratio of 629 infections for every one million people during the same period.