Spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, experts say time to mask up again

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid a spike in the COVID-19 caseload, public health experts in Malaysia are encouraging the public to mask up once again.

According to the latest data from the health ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 87.5 per cent in the 14 days leading up to Apr 8.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions during the same period rose by 30.5 per cent while deaths due to COVID-19 went up by 25 per cent. As of Apr 8, the number of active cases nationally was more than 13,000.

In a statement issued on Monday (Apr 17), the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia encouraged people to wear face masks in crowded places and maintain social distancing, among other measures, to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Even though healthcare systems - both public and private - are ready and competent to manage another increase of cases, this should not be a reason for the public to be careless with personal prevention of the disease,” said the president of the association Dr Kuljit Singh.