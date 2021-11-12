Malaysia’s COVID-19 infectivity rate rises to 1.0; government monitoring hospital admissions

KUALA LUMPUR: One month after reopening state borders and allowing travel within the country, Malaysia’s COVID-19 infectivity rate has risen to 1.0.
In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 12), Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were concerns that the number of cases would rise again as the country's R-naught (R0) value recorded a figure of 1.0 on Thursday.
The R-naught (R0) of a virus is a measure of its transmission or number of new infections generated by each case.
An R0 rate of 1 means that any infected person will on average infect one other person they come in contact with.
The country had last recorded an infectivity rate of at least 1.0 on Aug 31 this year.
The R0 for Malaysia had been trending downward since then and was 0.86 at its lowest, but has been going up since the end of October.
Dr Noor Hisham said in another Facebook post that they had to learn from the experience of other countries that had dealt with the pandemic and had conducted their vaccination programmes much earlier.
He said that many countries had loosened their public health measures after reaching a high vaccination rate, citing Germany where there are new COVID-19 infection waves hitting the country.
“Our country retains public health action strategies with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as further enhancing vaccination coverage for those who have not yet been vaccinated as well as giving booster doses to vulnerable groups,” said Dr Noor Hisham.
Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin also tweeted that the infectivity rate was back to 1.0 and that they were monitoring hospital admissions and other leading indicators.
“If you have been given an appointment for a booster dose, take it. The elderly, where possible, should avoid crowded places,” he said on Twitter.
Malaysia had on Oct 11 allowed cross state travel for those who had been fully vaccinated as 90 per cent of the adult population had been deemed fully vaccinated then.
The ban on interstate travel was imposed in early January amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. The ban has remained in place for much of the year as the country dealt with rising case numbers.
Malaysia has also opened up almost all its economic sectors, with social activities also allowed.
As of Friday, 75.7 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated with the rate among the adult population has reached 95.1 per cent.
According to the Ministry of Health’s COVIDNOW website, hospital bed utilisation rate in the country is at 68.4 per cent, while for the intensive care units (ICUs) and the ventilators at 60.2 per cent and 39.6 per cent respectively.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in February last year, Malaysia has reported a total of 2,535,338 infections, with more than 63,287 cases considered to be active.
The country has also reported 29,535 deaths due to the disease so far.
