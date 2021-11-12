Malaysia’s COVID-19 infectivity rate rises to 1.0; government monitoring hospital admissions

KUALA LUMPUR: One month after reopening state borders and allowing travel within the country, Malaysia’s COVID-19 infectivity rate has risen to 1.0.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 12), Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were concerns that the number of cases would rise again as the country's R-naught (R0) value recorded a figure of 1.0 on Thursday.

The R-naught (R0) of a virus is a measure of its transmission or number of new infections generated by each case.

An R0 rate of 1 means that any infected person will on average infect one other person they come in contact with.

The country had last recorded an infectivity rate of at least 1.0 on Aug 31 this year.

The R0 for Malaysia had been trending downward since then and was 0.86 at its lowest, but has been going up since the end of October.