Malaysia to allow use of different COVID-19 vaccines as booster jabs: Health minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will proceed with a heterologous vaccination plan for COVID-19 booster shots, which uses a vaccine different from the original vaccine received by the individual, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Monday (Oct 4).

Responding to a question by Beaufort Member of Parliament (MP) Azizah Mohd Dun, the minister said: “We are allowing heterologous vaccination where we mix the vaccines for their booster dose, which is different from the first and second vaccine, to be rolled out this month.”

“Studies on its safety have been done and we’ve been assured that it is safe to be administered,” he added.

More than 87 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia has already received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sarawak began to give out booster jabs this month, making it the first state to kick off the initiative with a focus on high-risk groups aged 60 and above, as well as those with serious comorbidities.

Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac are among the vaccines approved for use in Malaysia's national vaccination programme.