Mask-wearing now 'highly encouraged' in Malaysia amid rise in cases: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases, mask-wearing is now “highly encouraged” in crowded areas, said caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Monday (Oct 31).

This is more important especially since Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) is just around the corner, he said during a press conference.

“The Ministry would like to remind the public that we are still in transition to the endemic phase. The waves will come and go, and the number of cases will increase and decrease.

“In the past week, the number of cases has increased. Unfortunately, this is during a time when we will be having general elections. I would like to advise the public to be careful.

“Wearing a mask is still voluntary but now highly encouraged especially in closed and crowded areas,” he said.

Malaysia will hold GE15 on Nov 19, with nomination day set on Nov 5.