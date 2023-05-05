Malaysian health ministry cautions against rising COVID-19 cases amid festivities and school reopenings

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s health ministry cautioned that it expects a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and is advising the public to mask up if they are experiencing symptoms.

“The Ministry of Health expects that a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases will occur following the movement and gathering of relatives and friends during Hari Raya and Vesak Day celebrations.

“In relation to that, the Ministry of Health is encouraging the public to wear a face mask if they have symptoms while visiting in order to protect their families, neighbours and friends from getting infected with COVID-19,” said Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, the country’s health director-general, in a statement issued on Friday (May 5).

According to Dr Radzi, a total of 4,963 COVID-19 cases were reported from Apr 23 to Apr 29, which is a three per cent increase from the 4,817 COVID-19 cases from the week before.

There was also a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to public health facilities in the same period from 4.8 per 100,000 people to 5.8 per 100,000 people, according to data from the Ministry of Health's Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC).

Dr Radzi noted that most of the patients admitted to the hospitals were from the high-risk group - those with comorbidities as well as the elderly.

Dr Radzi said that in order to control the spread of COVID-19 infections in schools, the health ministry is encouraging students, teachers and staff to use hand sanitisers and wear a face mask, especially for those with symptoms or when in enclosed or crowded places, among other measures.

He stressed, however, that the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia is “under control” while health services and hospital capacity are not affected.