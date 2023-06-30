Malaysia lifts mask mandate on public transport and in healthcare facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s health ministry on Thursday (Jun 29) announced that face masks will no longer be required to be worn on public transport and in healthcare facilities from next Wednesday onwards.

This after the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 5 declared that COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that face masks will only be mandatory for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as health workers who are following infection control practices when handling patients.

Healthcare facilities include hospitals, clinics and nursing homes while public transport covers e-hailing services, flights, taxis, buses and trains.

Although no longer compulsory, she said that the use of face masks is still highly encouraged while on public transport. High-risk individuals such as the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases are also encouraged to wear face masks, especially in crowded places, she added.

Meanwhile, the isolation period for COVID-19 patients will be shortened from seven to five days at the onset of the first symptoms.

“This is based on studies that say that the infectivity of COVID-19 cases is high in the first five days from the onset of symptoms with a high viral load during that period,” said Dr Zaliha in a statement.

The health minister added that the status of Malaysia as an infected area under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 has been extended to Dec 31 due to the risk that new COVID-19 variants and subvariants may emerge.

“In addition, large gatherings that are expected to occur during the Hari Raya Haji celebrations and state elections are likely to risk contributing to an increase in cases,” said Dr Zaliha, adding that this could burden the government’s health service system if control and prevention measures are not fully implemented.

Malaysia’s state elections will have to be held no later than Aug 21, according to local media.