Malaysia makes COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for government employees

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Thursday (Sep 30) it would now be mandatory for all federal government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with exceptions only to be allowed on health grounds.

The announcement comes as the country looks to boost vaccination rates with the aim of inoculating 80 per cent of the population by the end of the year.

Malaysia has one of the fastest vaccine roll-outs in Southeast Asia, with 61 per cent of its 32 million population already fully vaccinated.

In a statement, the Public Service Department said vaccinations would be made compulsory for federal staff in order to boost public confidence and ensure government services can be delivered smoothly.