Malaysia cranks up 1MDB asset-recovery efforts, seeking US$7 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government is stepping up efforts to recover funds and assets linked to the sprawling 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, intensifying its focus on international financial institutions accused of facilitating the transfer of billions of dollars in illicit funds siphoned from the state-owned sovereign fund.

Johari Abdul Ghani, Malaysia’s newly appointed Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry and chairman of the 1MDB Asset Recovery Taskforce, told CNA that the government hopes to “fast-track” existing legal suits against global financial institutions by requesting courts in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong to set early hearing dates in 2026.

“We are also reviewing other banks and financial intermediaries involved in the flow of funds from 1MDB,” he said in an interview, adding that Malaysia remains open to privately negotiated settlements with global financial institutions.

Malaysia has already filed suits in its domestic courts, Singapore and the British Virgin Islands against Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Julius Baer Group Ltd, BSI Bank Ltd and Amicorp, a Hong Kong–based corporate services provider, with total claims amounting to US$5.21 billion (RM21.15 billion).

The Malaysian government has also filed a US$1.83 billion suit against Patrick Mahoney, who was the chief executive office of private firm PetroSaudi International, and US-headquartered global law firm White & Case.

The suits were filed between May 2021 and July 2025, with the most recent claim brought against Standard Chartered Bank.