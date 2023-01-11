Malaysia’s crime index dropped by 4.1 per cent in 2022: Police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s national crime index recorded a 4.1 per cent drop in 2022 compared with the year before, said Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani on Wednesday (Jan 11).

According to him, 50,819 cases were reported in 2022 as compared to 52,974 cases in 2021.

In his speech at the police’s monthly assembly at the police headquarters in Bukit Aman, Mr Acryl said that the lower crime index was the result of the work by officers from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said the officers had kept the national security situation at a good and controlled level.

The efforts taken by the police also saw more arrests being made to combat and prevent drug activities.

According to the police chief, there were 141,346 drug cases reported with 163,740 arrests recorded in 2022 for various narcotics offenses.

This compared to 108,273 cases and 129,654 drug-related arrests made in 2021.

"This clearly shows that PDRM remains committed to fighting the country's number one enemy (drugs)," said Mr Acryl as quoted as saying by Bernama.