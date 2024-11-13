Malaysia's former finance minister Daim Zainuddin dies aged 86, says lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian finance minister Daim Zainuddin, who pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to disclose assets earlier this year, died early on Wednesday (Nov 13), his lawyer said.

The 86-year-old served as finance minister from 1984 to 1991 and from 1999 to 2001 under former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

Daim wielded enormous power during Dr Mahathir's two stints as the country's leader.

In 2018, after Dr Mahathir became prime minister for the second time, he appointed Daim chairman of the five-member Council of Eminent Persons, which advised him on socio-economic and financial matters.

Daim's lawyer, Mr Gurdial Singh Nijar, confirmed Daim's passing to Reuters, and said the funeral would be held on Wednesday.

"In the past few weeks, he was in ICU (intensive care unit) after he had a stroke," Mr Singh Nijar said, but added that he did not know the cause of death.

In December last year, CNA broke the news that Malaysia’s anti-graft agency had seized the multi-million-dollar Ilham Tower, a prime commercial building owned by Daim's family.

The move by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was part of a probe into controversial transactions by corporate entities previously controlled by the one-time ruling United Malays National Organisation.

Earlier this year, Daim, was charged with failing to disclose assets under an anti-corruption law in one of the highest-profile graft cases involving prominent figures. Daim had pleaded not guilty.