Dr Mahathir, fellow Malaysian politicians pay tribute to former finance minister Daim Zainuddin

SINGAPORE: Malaysian politicians paid tribute to former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, who died on Wednesday (Nov 13) at the age of 86.

The businessman-turned-politician served as finance minister from 1984 to 1991 and from 1999 to 2001 under former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. He was known as the latter’s right-hand man.

Daim helped Malaysia’s economy recover from turmoil in the mid-1980s, restoring it from negative growth of 1.03 per cent in 1985 to 9.06 per cent in 1989, news agency Bernama reported.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Ali showed up at Daim’s house at Persiaran Bukit Tunku to pay their last respects at around 1pm on Wednesday.

“I lost a friend who fought with me for the nation and religion,” Dr Mahathir posted on social media, saying he was “immeasurably saddened”.

He said Daim “should be praised for his contribution to the struggle” and added, “I can only pray, we will be together again at a certain time.”

Malaysia’s Parliament observed a moment of silence for Daim, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and members of his Cabinet offered their condolences to his family.

“The government acknowledges his contributions to the country, especially when he served as the Finance Minister,” Mr Anwar said in a brief post on social media from Peru, where he is attending the APEC summit.

Mr Anwar had replaced Daim as finance minister in 1991 and rose to become deputy premier before being sacked by then-PM Dr Mahathir in 1998. Mr Anwar’s relations with Daim are known to have long been strained, and Daim had slammed the government’s anti-graft probe against him late last year as a witch-hunt.

Last December, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators seized the multi-million dollar Ilham tower owned by Daim’s family. He was charged in January with failing to declare his assets – which include 38 companies, 25 properties and several luxury cars – and pleaded not guilty.

The MACC said on Wednesday the Deputy Public Prosecutor will decide on the course of action of the case against Daim.