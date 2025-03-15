‘Will never withdraw’: DAP’s Lim Guan Eng rubbishes claims that he’s pulling out of party polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahead of Sunday’s (Mar 16) polls to elect the central leadership to the Democratic Action Party (DAP), current chairperson Lim Guan Eng has rubbished claims that he will withdraw from the election.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday, Lim stressed that he has no intention of withdrawing from the party’s central executive committee (CEC) election.

The internal polls would see 70 candidates vying for 30 positions in the CEC.

Lim had cited multiple sources in his post – of what appears to be images of news clippings – that he described as “fabricated media reports” and “false information”.

“I have no idea where all these fabricated media reports and false information are coming from,” he wrote in Mandarin, as reported by news outlet Malay Mail.

“However, Guan Eng will never withdraw from the election. My future will be decided by DAP members.”

The Bagan Member of Parliament also expressed appreciation for party members’ support.

“Thank you to my party comrades for your concern. See you at the congress,” he wrote.