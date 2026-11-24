Megaspeed - along with four affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand - was added to the US Commerce Department's Entity List for "acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States", the department said in a filing on the Federal Register.

Local firms MSFusion and Speedmatrix, both with reported links to Megaspeed, were added to the list.



Malaysia is at the centre of an AI-driven data centre boom and is Southeast Asia's fastest growing hub for new data centres.



It accounts for more than half of under-construction data centre capacity among Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to market intelligence firm DC Byte.