What you need to know about the change of guard in Malaysia’s Democratic Action Party

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Democratic Action Party (DAP) underwent a major leadership change over the weekend.

On Sunday (Mar 20), three-term secretary general Lim Guan Eng, 61, who also served as Malaysia’s finance minister during Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) time in federal power, handed over the reins to Seremban member of parliament and former transport minister Anthony Loke, 44.

Mr Lim Guan Eng’s father, Mr Lim Kit Siang, 81, a veteran opposition leader, also announced his retirement from active politics.

This marks the beginning of a period of transition for the Chinese-dominated party, which went from the perennial opposition party since the 1960s to being a key member of the ruling coalition following the 2018 general election.

Mr Loke was appointed secretary-general after being elected to DAP’s central executive committee (CEC). He came in third after the party delegates poll, with 1,625 votes.

DAP’s national deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo and Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow led the delegates’ votes for a position on the CEC, with 1,782 and 1,641 votes respectively.

With 1,311 votes, Mr Lim Guan Eng was also guaranteed a spot in the CEC and assumed the post of national chairman. Mr Lim Kit Siang was appointed party mentor.

Posting on social media after assuming the secretary-general post, Mr Loke said his leadership approach would focus on inclusivity and consensus.

Noting that the most important assets in the party was its young members’ talent and idealism, the new secretary-general also promised to continue the party tradition of offering as many opportunities possible for young party members to maximise their leadership talents, including standing for election.

With signs of opposition disunity, setbacks in recent state elections as well as calls for a general election to be held later this year, the new DAP core team will need to hit the ground running.

Here’s what analysts are saying about how the party would look like with Mr Loke at the helm and what it would need to do heading into the next national polls.