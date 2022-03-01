Malaysia to deny entry of Russia-flagged tanker sanctioned by US

KUALA LUMPUR: A Russian-flagged oil tanker will not be allowed to call at Kuala Linggi port in Malaysia, its government said on Tuesday (Mar 1), amid pressure on countries to enforce international sanctions on Moscow-linked businesses over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Linda, which was identified in a US Treasury document detailing sanctions against Russian entities, was heading towards the Malaysian port and was scheduled to arrive at the weekend, Reuters reported on Monday, citing shipping data.

Malaysia's transport ministry said the port's operator had decided to decline the ship's request to drop anchor there "in order not to violate any sanctions".

"The ministry will continue to review the situation for further action as may be required according to current government policies," it said in a statement, without spelling out the government's position on the US sanctions.