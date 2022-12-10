Malaysia deputy ministers sworn in, completing PM Anwar Ibrahim's unity government Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's deputy ministers were sworn in on Saturday (Dec 10) at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur.

The 27 deputy ministers took their oaths of office, loyalty, and secrecy before the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

They then signed the official documents on their appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were present to witness the ceremony, which began at 3pm local time.

Also in attendance were the two Deputy Prime Ministers - Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, and Fadillah Yusof, the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister.

Anwar, who is concurrently serving as the finance minister, on Friday night unveiled the line-up of deputy ministers, completing the Cabinet under his administration.