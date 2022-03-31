Desaru ferry terminal fully operational, almost all approvals granted for services to Singapore

DESARU: The Desaru Coast ferry terminal is fully operational and almost all approvals have been granted for services to be launched to Singapore.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the official launch of the terminal on Thursday (Mar 31), Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said that the facility is “fully operational”.

He added: “In principle, all approvals have been obtained (from the Malaysian government) but there still needs to be beefing up of certain aspects.”

“Today, we permit the ferry terminal to commence operations. But when travellers can come in, it depends on the company and when they can sell the ferry tickets.”

The minister explained that the ferry terminal will kick off operations in two phases. In the first phase over the next six months, there will be services between Singapore and Desaru.

In the second phase, there will also be services to Indonesia’s Batam and Bintan, he added.