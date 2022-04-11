Malaysian diplomats recalled over shortcomings during PM Ismail Sabri's UAE visit

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Consul-General of Malaysia in Dubai have been recalled by the foreign ministry for failing to coordinate administrative and logistical matters during Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's visit to the UAE in late March.

“The failure had resulted in the prime minister having to wait long at the arrival hall for passport and immigration clearance," said the foreign ministry in a statement on Monday (Apr 11).

“Also, there was no security coverage such as motorcade movements that should be provided for the prime minister according to standard operating procedure."

The two diplomats had also failed to inform the foreign ministry about the World Government Summit, which was held during the Dubai Expo.

"The Wisma Putra leadership only knew about the summit on Mar 30, through a different source," the ministry added.

“Should we have been informed of the summit, certainly efforts would have been made so that the prime minister could have delivered a speech at the programme."

Mr Ismail Sabri attended the closing ceremony of the summit after receiving an invitation to the event, following a meeting held with the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy.

According to Malaysia's foreign affairs ministry, the confusion would not have happened if the coordination was made earlier, as the UAE government had prepared the facilities for Mr Ismail Sabri until the end of his visit.

"The move to recall the two officials is nothing out of the ordinary and was made through discussions with the relevant parties, including the Public Service Department.

"It was taken to protect interests in bilateral relations between Malaysia and the said countries, (as well as) to ensure the competency of the public service," said the ministry, adding that Mr Ismail Sabri's visit still managed to achieve the objectives.

During Mr Ismail Sabri's visit to the UAE from Mar 29 to Mar 31, he attended the closing ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, as well as an appreciation ceremony for the officers and staff of the Pavilion.

Mr Ismail Sabri witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Malaysian corporations and international companies. He also held a meeting with the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.