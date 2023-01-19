Dismembered body found along Malaysia's North-South Expressway is a male foreigner: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The dismembered body found in a black suitcase along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway is that of a male foreigner who had sustained blows and injuries caused by a sharp weapon, authorities said on Wednesday (Jan 18).

“The post-mortem results showed that the victim is a male and a foreigner,” Sungai Buloh district police chief superintendent Shafa'aton Abu Bakar was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

“The cause of death was injuries from multiple blows and injuries from sharp objects.”

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the victim’s identity.

Ms Shafa’aton said that the victim is also “believed to be a non-Muslim”, though his nationality was not specified.

"So far, we have only recorded a statement from one witness,” she reportedly said.

Members of the public found the body on Tuesday morning. National news agency Bernama reported that the police were then notified of the gruesome find at 11.44am that day.

According to the report, Ms Shafa'aton said that police found the victim's head, legs and hands stuffed in a black suitcase at the scene close to the southbound Rawang exit.

According to police, the body parts were later sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem.

At the same time, investigations are being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.