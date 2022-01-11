Logo
Doctor in Malaysia arrested for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates
Doctor in Malaysia arrested for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates
File photo of a healthcare worker preparing to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Malaysia. (File photo: AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
11 Jan 2022 01:49PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 02:11PM)
KUALA TERENGGANU: Police in the Malaysian state of Terengganu have arrested a private clinic doctor suspected of issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

The 51-year-old man was picked up at his clinic on Saturday (Jan 8) after a complaint from members of the public.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a total of 1,900 individuals were found to be dealing with this clinic (for vaccination purposes) and out of that number, we are still investigating how many did not get injections but got fake vaccination certificates," said Terengganu police chief Rohaimi Md Isa.

"It is understood that those who want to get this fake vaccination certificate need to pay between RM400 and RM600 (US$95 and US$143) compared to the actual price of RM300 for the shot," he told reporters.

The doctor is said to have used an agent who was given a commission of RM50 to promote his services.

Authorities believe there are also people from outside Terengganu who visited the doctor to obtain fake vaccination certificates.

"Most of the customers dealt with the doctor online, so we will try to get information from emails in the laptop that was also confiscated from the clinic," the police chief said.

Rohaimi said the doctor is believed to have issued the certificates alone in the treatment room without the help of other clinic staff.

"Even though the doctor admitted to being an anti-vaxxer, he has already received the vaccine shot, probably because of his work," he said.

Source: AGENCIES/Bernama/az

Related Topics

Malaysia COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 Anti-vaxxer

