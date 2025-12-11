Malaysia eases dress code rules after woman denied entry to Melaka police station for ‘inappropriate’ attire

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid ongoing public backlash over a woman being turned away from making a police report at a station in Melaka for wearing a skirt deemed too short, Malaysia on Wednesday (Dec 10) announced a loosening of dress code requirements at government premises in the event of an emergency or unusual circumstances.

This, the government said, is to ensure that no one is denied urgent assistance.

Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the decision reflects the needs of frontline services such as security, healthcare and other that directly involve the public, news agency Bernama reported.

“Relaxation of the dress code will be allowed in emergency situations and those outside normal circumstances to ensure customers’ rights to immediate services,” he said in a statement.

Emergencies and situations outside normal circumstances include accident reports, fire reports and disaster-related matters that pose a threat to lives and property, Shamsul added.

He noted that an earlier directive states that members of the public when engaging with government agencies should be “appropriately and modestly dressed in line with the fifth principle of the Rukun Negara". This includes attires such as skirts below the knees.

Rukun Negara, also known as the National Principles, is Malaysia’s national philosophy established in 1970 to promote unity.

“However, the government recognises that frontline services often deal with urgent and emergency situations,” said Shamsul.

For routine matters at government offices and counters, the civil servant stressed that department heads have the discretion to determine appropriate and respectful attire.