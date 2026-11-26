KUALA LUMPUR: A drug syndicate that allegedly counted Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel as its members operated for years and used military aircraft to smuggle about three tonnes of methamphetamine worth RM156 million (US$37.9 million).

Speaking in Malaysian parliament on Thursday (Nov 26), Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the syndicate has carried out 21 drug transactions using military assets.

The syndicate’s Tawau cell in Sabah had used military assets seven times to smuggle 1.8 tonnes of methamphetamine while the cell in Labuan transported another 1.2 tonnes of drugs over 14 transactions, Free Malaysia Today reported.

"It involves a large, established syndicate. Some of its members have already been arrested, charged and jailed. Others are still at large," Saifuddin said during question time.

Saifuddin was asked how drug traffickers were able to exploit RMAF aviation facilities in Sabah and what measures the government was taking to prevent organised crime from infiltrating the country’s defence institutions.

Malaysian police began gathering intelligence in January this year before sharing their findings with the RMAF in September and October.

In operations conducted on Nov 17 and Nov 19, 13 suspected syndicate members, including an RMAF pilot, were arrested. The other suspects comprise seven RMAF personnel and six civilians.

The pilot is suspected of coordinating and transporting drugs from Klang Valley to Sabah, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said on Wednesday.

The initial operation and arrests were carried out by the RMAF’s Provost Marshal Branch, as the area concerned was under military jurisdiction, before the case was handed over to police.