Fewer, costlier durians in Malaysia as production hit by heavy rain

KUALA LUMPUR: Fans of durian can expect to pay more as erratic weather has caused a slowdown in the production of the king of fruits, according to industry players in Malaysia.

They said the production of the fruit has reduced by about 70 to 80 per cent this time.

Durian consultant Lim Chin Kee said that with an ever-increasing demand amid low supply, prices are expected to increase by at least 20 to 30 per cent in the coming season.

“Prices are expected to be higher than usual, mainly due to the weather,” he told CNA.

Mr Lim, who owns a farm in Raub, Pahang, said durian trees need a minimum of 14 days of dry weather for their flowers to start blooming.

With incessant rain, there would be vegetative growth but no flowering on the trees, he said.

“The new leaves will cause the abortion of flowers. It has been raining too much,” he said, adding that production of fruits has reduced by 70 per cent compared to last year.

There is also a high demand for the fruit from China, Mr Lim said, and it only makes sense that durians are sent to a market that gives a better price.

China is Malaysia’s main destination for exported durians, followed by Singapore and Hong Kong. Other reasons contributing to the higher durian prices are the steep increase in the fertiliser costs and the recent devastating floods, according to Mr Lim.