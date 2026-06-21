Weak 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits waters off Johor

JOHOR: A weak earthquake measuring 3.3 in magnitude struck the waters off Batu Pahat, Johor, early this morning, according to a statement by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department said that the earthquake took place at 1.17am.

This location was 20 km southwest from Batu Pahat, at a depth of 10km, it added.

MetMalaysia said that tremors may be felt around Batu Pahat and that it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

This is the sixth recorded earthquake in the district, according to a Free Malaysia Today report. The previous quake measuring 3.1 in magnitude took place on Apr 4 in the waters off Batu Pahat. On Mar 14, another 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the area.

A series of mild earthquakes have hit Johor, beginning with a 4.1-magnitude earthquake that hit 5km west of Segamat on Aug 24, 2025.