Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link: Project at risk of delay from cable, equipment theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Reported theft of signalling equipment and communication cables could derail Malaysia’s much-anticipated East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) at a critical phase before its target completion, according to the project’s owner.

Chief executive officer of Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) Darwis Abdul Razak said several cases of theft had been detected at specific locations along the ECRL track which spans Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor, reported local media on Monday (Jun 23).

“These incidents not only raise the cost of repairs and replacements but also risk delaying the train testing and commissioning schedule, which is expected to begin in June 2026,” Darwis said in an interview with a Malaysian media delegation in Beijing.

The project’s targeted completion is December 2026.

Over 1,200m of signalling cables have been reported stolen along its alignment, with 81 outdoor transformer units also removed, according to The Star.

Since the start of the communications, information and signalling systems installation at the Kota Sultan Ahmad Shah Station in Pahang in March, the thieves have struck at least seven locations.

These include Paya Besar, Cherating, and Kuantan Port City in Pahang, Chukai, Dungun and Kemasik in Terengganu as well as Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, reported local media.