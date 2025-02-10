Malaysia's ECRL: Residents in opposition-controlled states laud railway’s benefits, but could it create political tension?

In response to CNA’s question on whether those living in areas found to have experienced flooding due to ECRL construction will be compensated, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said last December that MRL must take note of flood-prone areas and introduce flood mitigation measures during construction.

“Any houses which are affected of course will be taken care of by the contractor,” he said.

As the monsoon season intensifies, Kasiah fears that the water levels will rise again. Sure enough on Nov 22 and Nov 28 last year, she sent CNA videos showing her area had flooded again, with children wading in ankle-deep water.

“People from the state government came to visit us, but so far there has not been any help yet,” she said, acknowledging that other communities on the east coast might have been harder hit and would thus need the assistance more.

When asked if her predicament would affect her support for the state government, she said: “I don’t know.”

LACK OF PROJECT ENGAGEMENT

Over in Pahang, residents in opposition-held state seats with ECRL stations had high hopes that the railway would promote tourism.

Muhd Qaiyum Ismail, who sells dried fruit beverages at a makeshift waterfront night market in Temerloh, said the ECRL would help his business by attracting more visitors to his town, which is famous for a type of fatty fish dish called ikan patin.

“There are currently no rail services here, so the ECRL will make it easier for people from the east coast as well as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to come here,” the 38-year-old said.