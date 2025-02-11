Malaysia's ECRL: Could railway be a game changer for movement of people, goods across the country and region?

KOTA BHARU/TEMERLOH, Malaysia: The main bus station in Kota Bharu, Kelantan is a makeshift one, made up of a canteen, snack kiosks and ticket booths under a large zinc roof.

This bus station, a key transport hub with multiple bays and a steady stream of boarding and alighting passengers, was never intended to be permanent, but has been in operation for more than 12 years.

In July 2022, the state government announced that a new bus terminal, expected to be built further out of the city in Tunjung, would be completed by the end of 2025.

But in March last year, local authorities said the new bus station would be completed by 2027 instead, with works to begin early this year.

They said the delay is aimed at synchronising the bus terminal’s completion with the start of the new East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), which will reduce the travelling time from Gombak, near Kuala Lumpur, to Kota Bharu from at least seven hours by car to four hours by train.

The site of the new terminal is just a short drive away from the planned ECRL station for Kota Bharu.