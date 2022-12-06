Malaysia will import eggs from overseas to alleviate local shortage: Agriculture minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will import eggs as a short-term measure to alleviate a local supply shortage, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu on Tuesday (Dec 6).

In a statement, he said that the ministry is aware of the need for a steady supply of eggs as they are a popular source of protein for Malaysians, with an average of 968 million eggs consumed monthly.

“In the short term and immediate basis, the ministry has identified several sources from outside to ensure the supply of eggs required in the market.

"The ministry will ensure that the eggs brought in are free from disease and meet the standards set. All protocols and procedures set by the Government must be followed without compromise,” according to the statement.

The minister said that the initiative to import eggs was not to put pressure on the local industry players but to ensure that the supply of eggs in the country was not interrupted and the welfare of the people was looked after.

“The need to bring in chicken eggs from outside will be reviewed once the supply of chicken eggs has stabilised,” he said.

He added that he has directed the secretary general of the ministry to look at the impact of importing chicken eggs from overseas on existing local players. He also asked Agrobank to submit proposals to help suppliers and small entrepreneurs to remain competitive.

Agrobank is a Malaysian government-owned bank that comes under the purview of the Minister of Finance with a focus on the agricultural sector.

“The ministry is always taking various approaches to guarantee the country's chicken egg supply is stable and sold at a competitive price.

“The ministry is confident that the issue of chicken egg supply shortages can be resolved in the near future with the cooperation of various parties,” said Mr Mohamad.