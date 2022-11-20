'We have virtually settled this': Anwar reiterates he has the support to form government in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim reiterated on Sunday (Nov 20) that he has sufficient support to form a new federal government.

However, he did not elaborate on which political parties he was collaborating with.

According to a video interview published by local broadcaster Astro Awani, Mr Anwar was asked if he had the numbers for a simple majority in the Lower House and which parties he was collaborating with.

He replied: "As I said last night, it is done but I want it to be really proper and let them (political parties) issue their own statements.

"I am happy because we have virtually settled this. With a level of support, I am confident, God willing, I will be given the chance, the opportunity to lead this country," said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.

When asked which parties he was collaborating with, Mr Anwar would only say: "Let them come out with their own statements (on the matter). Probably in the short term.”

There are 222 seats in the Lower House and any governing coalition needs to have control of at least 112 seats.

Results from the 15th General Election on Saturday show that PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN) are both in pole position to form the next government, winning 81 and 73 seats respectively.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the king asked the political parties that won the most seats to present their numbers by Monday at 2pm.

He also asked the coalitions to propose their candidates for the prime minister post.

In one of the most fiercely contested elections in Malaysian history with over 900 candidates vying for a seat in the parliament, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) managed to win 22 seats while Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won six seats.

Barisan Nasional (BN) finished a distant third behind PH and PN, winning 30 parliamentary seats.

Mr Anwar said during a press conference early Sunday morning that his coalition has managed to secure a simple majority to form the government, and will submit the documents to the king.

Meanwhile, GPS said on Sunday that it was ready to enter a coalition with PN, BN and GRS to form the next federal government.

In response, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that BN has never negotiated with GPS with regard to forming a government with PN.

“No consultation with PN, to date, that could lead to an understanding to form a government with the coalition,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president.