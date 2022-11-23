Malay rulers to hold special meeting on impasse over forming new government

To Malaysian political observers, Wednesday morning was reminiscent of the political crisis in early 2020 when the PH government collapsed, as the ruler summoned the politicians to determine who commanded the majority of support in the Lower House.

In the context of Malaysia, the king plays a largely ceremonial role and is supposed to be above politics. But political instability since the 2018 polls has meant that the monarch was needed to determine the holder of the country’s highest political office in 2020 and again last year.

After the 15th General Election (GE15) last Saturday produced no coalition that could command a simple majority in the 222-seat Lower House, PH and PN scrambled to gather support from GPS, BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

PH won 81 seats while PN managed 73, putting both in a position to form the next government. A coalition needs to be backed by at least 112 lawmakers to form the next government.

BN, which finished a distant third, managed to win 30 seats. GPS won 23 seats while GRS emerged victorious in six seats.

GPS initially indicated that it was ready to enter into a coalition with BN, GRS and PN. However, the Sarawak bloc later said that it would leave it to the discretion of the king to appoint a prime minister.

BN, after talks with PH and prolonged internal deliberations, announced on Tuesday that it would back neither PH nor PN, opting instead to stay as the opposition.

After the king summoned both Mr. Anwar and Mr Muhyiddin on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to resolve the impasse, the PH leader told reporters that the ruler has yet to make his decision.

In a separate press conference, Mr Muhyiddin said that the king has asked PH and PN to form a unity government. But PN turned down the suggestion.



Following the royal audience on Wednesday, BN’s Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying by local media that the king had advised BN to be part of a unity government.

“Tuanku’s decree was to form a unity government,” he reportedly said.

Subsequently, local media reported that some BN and PN heavyweights were holding talks at the St Regis hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Citing part sources, local media reported that the meeting was to hear Mr Muhyiddin’s case for a unity government.

Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of BN was seen arriving at about 3pm. When asked about the nature of the meeting, he told reporters: "I do not know yet."

Meanwhile, police have heightened security control with a roadblock at Gate 2 of the national palace.



This is to ensure that the palace's official affairs, including the summoning of political party leaders and high-ranking government officials, run smoothly without any disruption, said the Kuala Lumpur police chief.