Malaysia GE15: Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan in tough tussle for bellwether state Johor

MUAR, Johor: In his first campaign stop outside of his home state of Pahang, Malaysia’s caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived in Ayer Hitam last Wednesday (Nov 9) to much fanfare.

The town's community centre in central Johor was filled with hundreds of Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters decked in royal blue.

As Mr Ismail Sabri walked down the aisle, those present mobbed him for selfies, fist bumps and handshakes.

“Johor is the first state I have visited for this campaign,” said the vice president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), BN’s biggest component party, during a speech.

“(My visit) is to show support and endorsement of BN candidates in Johor. My party colleagues always stress that Johor is a fortress for UMNO and BN,” added Mr Ismail Sabri.