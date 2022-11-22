Malaysia king yet to decide on next prime minister, BN politicians summoned to palace on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been no decision made by the king of Malaysia on who would be the next prime minister, after the ruler met the leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Tuesday (Nov 22).

Additionally, all 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) politicians who won the election have been summoned to the palace on Wednesday morning to meet with the ruler individually.

This came after the result of the 15th General Election (GE15) resulted in a hung parliament scenario, with neither PH nor PN being able to amass enough numbers to form the next government.

Both PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim and PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin were summoned to the palace on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the royal audience, Mr Anwar said: “We have been summoned by the king. His Highness has expressed his desire to form a government inclusive of race, religion and region.

"This allows the government to focus on resolving the problems of the Rakyat (people) and to resuscitate our economy. And I, of course, expressed gratitude to His Highness, and said we will do our best, digest the advice and wait for the final decision, which is of course the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong."

When asked if he has been given time to build a majority in the Lower House, Mr Anwar replied: “We have submitted (the list of MPs). We can, of course, be open to improving the process ... given time, I think we would secure the simple majority as I had indicated earlier."