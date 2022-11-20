Malaysia GE15 result a hung parliament scenario; both PH and PN in pole position to form government

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) has resulted in a hung parliament scenario, with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions almost neck and neck in terms of the number of seats won.

With neither coalition having the numbers for an outright majority in the 222-seat Lower House, both coalitions will now negotiate with their potential partners in a bid to form the next government.

As of 4.30am, with the result of one seat still too close to call, PH won 81 seats while PN emerged victorious in 73 seats. Barisan Nasional (BN) finished a distant third with 30 seats.

The Borneo-based coalitions of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won 22 and 6 seats respectively. They will now be regarded as potential kingmakers.

WE HAVE THE MAJORITY TO FORM A GOVERNMENT: ANWAR

In a press conference on early Sunday morning (Nov 20), PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim said: “We managed to get the support of MPs to form the government with the simple majority, subject to the normal process, to be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at his discretion to make the final decision.”