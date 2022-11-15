Strong support for PAS in swing state Terengganu, but race against BN could be too close to call

KUALA TERENGGANU: The streets of Rusila in Terengganu are flooded by a sea of green flags bearing a white moon, the symbol of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

These flags dwarf the emblems of other coalitions, a testament to the fact that Rusila, in the constituency of Marang, is the home of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Marang is gunning for a seventh term in the 15th General Election this Saturday (Nov 19).

Kuala Nerus resident Mat Yo, 50, told CNA last week that Mr Abdul Hadi exerts a strong influence in Terengganu.

“I believe in the party’s mission. Everything has been good here in Terengganu,” said the PAS supporter.