‘My focus is on their economic situation’: Candidates woo youth voters with promises of jobs in Malaysia GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: To garner the youth votes during Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15), candidates have been active in pitching the idea that job opportunities and better economic conditions will be their top priorities if they are elected.

With the economy still recovering after two years of severe disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, youths have been among the most badly affected groups with fewer job opportunities after leaving school, depressed wages and high cost of living.

The youth vote, especially for first-time voters between the age of 18 and 21, is set to play a crucial role in GE15 since the group makes up a sizeable number among the 21 million strong electorate.

The Election Commission (EC) said there are about 5.8 million new voters in GE15. Among them are those aged 18 and above who are eligible to vote this time round, following a constitutional amendment known as Undi18 to lower the voting age to 18. The law took effect on Dec 15 last year.

Last week, experts interviewed by CNA said that opportunities were among the top concerns among youth voters.

According to Mr Jason Wee, co-founder of non-profit organisation Architects of Diversity, multiple surveys have put economic concerns at the top of youth voters’ minds, in particular, the rising costs of living and home ownership amid fears of a weak job market.

With many looking at young Malaysians as the "kingmakers" of GE15, political parties are aware of the livelihood issues concerning the youth and are "erring on the side of caution" in wooing them, including promises of free laptops and subsidised education, added Mr James Chai, visiting fellow from the Malaysian Studies Programme at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.