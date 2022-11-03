Malaysia's anti-graft agency to probe letter supporting Ahmad Zahid as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate a letter purportedly supporting United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as prime minister in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

MACC chief Azam Baki said the agency has received reports on the matter. He added that he did not discount the possibility of calling certain individuals to have their statements recorded.

"We will open investigation papers so that the matter can be looked into. Let my officers decide on who to call. They will do so after looking at documents that have been surrendered to them," he was quoted as saying by The Star on Thursday (Nov 3).

On Tuesday, Ahmad Zahid denied that there was a pledge of allegiance letter being circulated. He said that the claims were “a lie”.