Despite dismal Malaysia GE15 results, Barisan Nasional may prove to be kingmakers in forming new government

While Malaysia’s 15th general election on Saturday (Nov 19) saw the incumbent Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition suffer its worst performance, it may still have a crucial role to play in deciding who forms the next government.

BN's stumble at the ballot box has left Pakatan Harapan (PH), led by long-time opposition politician Anwar Ibrahim, and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) in pole position to form the next government.

There are 222 seats in the Malaysian Lower House of Parliament and any governing coalition needs to control at least 112 seats to command a majority.

A total of 220 seats were contested on Saturday after polling in a Kedah constituency was postponed following the death of a candidate. Voting was also suspended at several polling stations in Sarawak due to flooding.

PH and its allies have secured a total of 82, putting it at the top of the table for now. This tally includes the Muar seat won by Malaysian United Democratic Alliance's (MUDA) Syed Saddiq.

PN has 73 seats under its belt while BN finished a distant third, winning just 30 parliamentary seats.

Despite BN's dismal performance, which saw big names such as caretaker finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz booted out, they may prove to be kingmakers in helping either coalition cross the finish line.