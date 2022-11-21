Deadline for Malaysia coalitions to present numbers, propose PM candidates extended to Tuesday: Palace

The deadline has been extended for Malaysia's political coalitions to present their numbers to form the government and propose their prime minister candidates to the national palace.

The coalitions will now have until 2pm on Tuesday (Nov 22) to do so. The 24-hour deadline extension was announced by the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin on Monday afternoon.

He said that the deadline extension was due to requests by heads of parties and coalitions, who asked for more time to submit the required statutory declarations.

The Malaysian king also called on members of the public to be patient and stay calm until the formation of a new government and the appointment of the country’s 10th prime minister was completed.

Earlier on Monday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi asked for an extension to submit the necessary statutory declarations.

Ahmad Zahid and the BN members of parliament (MP) gathered on Monday morning to discuss their possible participation in the formation of the new government.

“We are hoping that the speaker can give a more flexible time for us to submit the (statutory declarations) after our discussions with several parties,” he told a press conference at the Seri Pacific Hotel, which was attended by 26 BN elected representatives.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said that the coalition has already submitted the statutory declarations of more than 112 MPs in support of chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister candidate.

The majority needed to elect a prime minister is 112.