From T-shirts to umbrellas: Malaysia GE15 spells big business for local suppliers, as parties splurge on merchandise

JOHOR BAHRU: One printing shop in Johor has been busy preparing paraphernalia for various political parties ahead of Malaysia’s general election.

The shop, SunBear Performance, has seen a 30 per cent increase in orders, for posters, banners, and T-shirts, and is expecting more demand as election fever grips the country.

Mr Ong Yee Hean, the shop’s founder, said he has been looking forward to the sales boom, after getting a taste of it at the state election in March.

"If the orders come in rushed, we can take the ready stocks of T-shirts, caps and things like umbrellas. We can immediately produce them, and just print the logos on,” he said.

Malaysia's political parties are spending millions of dollars on campaigning for the Nov 19 polls, and many businesses in various industries are hoping to cash in on the election dollar.