Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition says it accepts election results

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition said it accepted the people's decision after the country's 15th General Election on Saturday (Nov 19), but stopped short of conceding defeat after early results showed the coalition trailing behind two other contenders.

The outcome of the election is a “big signal” from the people to the coalition, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement.

He added that BN remains committed to contributing to the formation of a stable government.

Early results from the Election Commission showed that BN was trailing behind opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

The BN and its component party UMNO have suffered several high-profile losses so far, including political veterans Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in Gua Musang, UMNO vice-president Mahdzir Khalid in Padang Terap and finance minister Tengku Zafrul in Kuala Selangor.

BN’s Tengku Adnan, who previously served as Minister of Federal Territories and Minister of Tourism, was also edged out of his Putrajaya seat by PN candidate and Bersatu vice president Radzi Jidin.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who helped to steer Malaysia through the COVID-19 pandemic, also lost his bid to win the Sungai Buloh seat.